Rhian Brewster is stunned that Liverpool are ready to sell him in the ongoing transfer window and has made Crystal Palace his first choice destination, according to the Sun.

Brewster shone on loan at Swansea City in the Championship in the second half of last season, finding the back of the net and catching the eye.

The striker saw his long term future at Anfield and is now claimed to be stunned that the Premier League champions are prepared to sanction a permanent exit.

He is admired by a number of clubs, but has made Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace his first choice.

The Eagles are trying to thrash out a fee with Liverpool for Brewster which, with add-ons included, could touch the £20m mark.

Liverpool would like a buy-back clause including in the sale agreement, something which Crystal Palace are tipped not to agree to.

The Reds though could secure a sell-on clause.

Brewster is claimed to now want the chance to hold talks with Crystal Palace as he looks to edge closer to giving the green light to a move to Selhurst Park.

The 20-year-old still has another three years left to run on his contract at Anfield.