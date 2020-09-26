Paris Saint-Germain have identified Torino midfielder Soualiho Meite as an alternative to Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko in the ongoing transfer window.

The Parians want to bring in one more midfielder before the transfer window slams shut on 5th October and Bakayoko is on their radar as an option.

AC Milan’s pursuit of the midfielder has stalled due to Chelsea’s financial demands and PSG are the ones who are in active negotiations to sign him.

The Rossoneri are keen to sign him on a loan with an option to buy, and talks are ongoing between the two clubs over a potential move.

But Bakayoko is not their only target and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Torino’s Meite has also been part of their shortlist.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has been keeping track of the Frenchman in Italy and has been impressed with what he has seen of him.

Bakayoko remains his top target but the PSG deal-maker is prepared to shift his attention to Meite soon if Chelsea continue to ask for an unreasonable amount of money.

But a move for Meite is also likely to be complicated as Torino are likely to ask for a fee of €25m before agreeing to let him go.

PSG have been looking to bring in cash themselves and would like Meite on loan.