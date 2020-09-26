Former Leeds United star Brian Deane is of the view that the space allowed in the defensive third by Marcelo Bielsa’s squad when their full-backs push forward could turn out to be an area that can be exploited by the opposition.

The sight of full-backs Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas bombarding forward on the flank has thrilled the Leeds faithful at Elland Road since the Argentine boss took over the Whites.

Bielsa has added centre-backs Robin Koch and Diego Llorente to his defensive arsenal to partner up with skipper Liam Cooper at the heart of the Whites defence in the current transfer window in a bid to reinforce the backline.

However, in the two games Leeds have played so far in the Premier League, they have conceded seven goals, and former Whites star Deane believes the space allowed to opposition attackers in front of the defensive line when the full-backs press forward could turn into an Achilles heel as the season unfolds.

Nonetheless Bielsa’s side have been proficient in the attacking third so far with seven goals in their two top flight outings, and Deane revealed that he expects a high-scoring encounter in the Yorkshire derby on Sunday when Sheffield United host Leeds at Bramall Lane.

“A very young Leeds back four, shall we say, in terms of gelling together”, Deane told BBC Look North.

“Perhaps where they could get hurt this season is behind the full-backs when they press, and I am sure there are coaches with more stats and analytics than me that will be able to tell you that.

“So, it is going to be a fascinating game and potentially quite high scoring as well.”

The Blades are yet to win a game in the Premier League this season, while Leeds bounced back from their loss in the season opener at Liverpool with a win against Fulham at home last weekend.