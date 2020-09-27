Daniel James has decided he wants to stay at Manchester United and fight for his place, despite the prospect of a move to Leeds United, according to Sky Sports.

Manchester United snapped up James from Swansea City last summer, just several months after a January switch to Leeds collapsed.

He has been linked with a potential exit from Manchester United before the transfer window closes and Leeds are interested in taking him on loan.

The Wales international has though told boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he does not want to leave Manchester United.

James is keen to stay at Old Trafford and wants to fight for his place.

Manchester United are in the market to make signings before the window closes and could make a decision on James’ future dependent upon who they manage to bring in.

Leeds want to sign a winger and had an offer for Rangers star Ryan Kent turned down earlier in the transfer window.

James clocked 45 minutes in Manchester United’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, but was not involved in the side’s win at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.