Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Newcastle United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side in an away Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Steve Bruce’s men built confidence in midweek with a comprehensive 7-0 win over Morecambe to progress to the next round of the EFL Cup.

Newcastle won 1-0 on their last visit to Tottenham, but will still start as underdogs in today’s clash and were beaten 3-0 by Brighton in their last league outing.

Bruce must make do without Ciaran Clark, who has a thigh issue, while Allan Saint-Maximin (ankle) misses out.

Newcastle have Karl Darlow in goal, while at the back Bruce selects Federico Fernandez and Jamaal Lascelles as the centre-back pairing.

Matt Ritchie slots in as left-back, while, Jonjo Shelvey, Jeff Hendrick and Miguel Almiron all get the nod to start.

Joelinton and Callum Wilson play.

Bruce has options on the bench if he needs to try to influence the game with his substitutions, with options including Andy Carroll and DeAndre Yedlin.

Newcastle United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Darlow, Maquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Substitutes: Gillespie, Carroll, Lewis, Krafth, Yedlin, Murphy, Longstaff