Leeds United are ahead of Newcastle United and other clubs in the chase for Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance after making an offer.

Cuisance has been planning to stay at Bayern Munich and was hopeful of more playing time after the departure of Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool.

However, talks with Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick have seen Cuisance not offered guaranteed playing time and the door is open for him to leave the club on a permanent deal.

Leeds have put in a bid for Cuisance, the amount of which is not yet known, but it has put the club ahead of Newcastle United and Nice, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

Marseille are also interested in Cuisance, but without either Maxime Lopez or Morgan Sanson leaving are unable to financially compete for his signature.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is a firm fan of Cuisance and believes that he is a future France international.

Bayern Munich enjoy a good relationship with Leeds, something which is further boosting the Whites.

All eyes will be on whether Newcastle make a serious attempt to rival Leeds for Cuisance, but Nice have presented their project to the player’s entourage again in recent hours, as they bid to fight the Whites for the 21-year-old.