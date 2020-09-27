Leeds United have made contact over a swoop to land Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell, according to The Athletic.

The Whites are still active in the transfer window and are looking to make additions to further strengthen the ranks.

They have been linked with wanting to sign highly rated Norwich midfielder Cantwell and they have been in touch over taking him to Elland Road.

Cantwell is claimed to be keen to move back to the Premier League following Norwich’s relegation to the Championship and could be tempted by the prospect of playing for Leeds.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke insists that no offers have yet arrived for Cantwell and it remains to be seen when Leeds will make their move officially.

Cantwell was not involved in Norwich’s 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Sunday.

The 22-year-old played in all but one of Norwich’s 38 Premier League games last term and found the net on six occasions, scoring against Chelsea, Manchester City, Everton, Arsenal, Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Norwich have Cantwell under contract for a further two years.