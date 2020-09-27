Leeds United will not be pulling the trigger on a bid to land Dutch winger Gyrano Kerk, despite suggestions they are in for the 24-year-old.

The FC Utrecht man has interest from a host of clubs and could be in line to leave the Netherlands before the transfer window slams shut early next month.

Leeds are amongst the sides claimed to have made a strong push to secure Kerk’s services, but according to The Athletic, the Yorkshire giants will not be signing the winger.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are continuing to be linked with Kerk in the Netherlands, along with Italian outfits Cagliari and Hellas Verona.

It has been claimed that Leeds have put forward the strongest case to the winger.

Kerk caught the eye with his performances for Utrecht last term, scoring eleven goals and providing 12 assists for his team-mates.

Utrecht have the winger under contract for a further three years, but the jury is out on whether he will still be at the club beyond the end of the transfer window.

Leeds are keen to land another winger before the window closes and had a bid for Rangers’ Ryan Kent rejected earlier in the transfer period.