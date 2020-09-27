Udinese coach Luca Gotti has insisted that transfer talk has not turned the head of Leeds United target Rodrigo de Paul.

The Argentine midfielder has been strongly linked with a switch away from Udinese and his agent told Inside Futbol that a move is possible for his client.

Leeds are keen, but not prepared to pay Udinese’s asking price, while there is interest from other clubs, including Roma and Zenit St Petersburg.

De Paul could lose focus given the intense transfer talk, but Udinese coach Gotti insists that has not happened to the Argentine..

Asked if De Paul has been distracted, Gotti said at a press conference: “No.

“I see a player aware of what he wants to do and how, when he goes onto the pitch, he gives everything he can give.”

Udinese are looking for between €35m and €40m before they sanction De Paul’s departure and have not opened up to loaning him yet.

The Serie A side lost their season opener on Sunday, slipping to a 1-0 defeat at Hellas Verona.