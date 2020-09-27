Fixture: Celtic vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Jack Ross’ Hibernian outfit to Celtic Park this afternoon for a Scottish Premiership fixture.

Ross’ Hibs sit third in the table and just two points behind Celtic, albeit having played a game more than the champions.

Celtic edged past Riga away from home in the Europa League on Thursday and Bhoys boss Neil Lennon will want his men to be on it from the first whistle this afternoon.

The two teams last met in December 2019 at Celtic Park, with Celtic running out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Jeremie Frimpong and Odsonne Edouard.

Lennon selects Vasilis Barkas in goal, while at full-back he plumps for Frimpong and Greg Taylor, with Shane Duffy and Kristoffer Ajer also picked. Nir Bitton gets the nod to start, while Scott Brown and Callum McGregor will look to dominate the ball.

Ryan Christie plays, while Mohamed Elyounoussi will support striker Albian Ajeti.

If Lennon wants to try to change the game through his substitutions then he has options on the bench, including Edouard and Tom Rogic.

Celtic Team vs Hibernian

Barkas, Frimpong, Duffy, Ajer, Taylor, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Elyounoussi, Ajeti

Substitutes: Bain, Griffiths, Kilmala, Soro, Turnbull, Rogic, Ntcham, Edouard, Elhamed