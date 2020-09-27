Fixture: Sheffield United vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Leeds United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Sheffield United in a Yorkshire derby this afternoon.

The Whites have now played two games in the new Premier League season, losing at Liverpool and edging out Fulham, and Marcelo Bielsa will be looking for a three-point haul against the Blades.

The two teams last met in the Championship in 2019, with Sheffield United winning 1-0 at Elland Road; the last meeting at Bramall Lane though saw Leeds grab a 1-0 win thanks to a Pablo Hernandez goal.

Bielsa will have to make do without Hernandez, along with Adam Forshaw, for this Premier League clash. Goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is not in the matchday squad, while new signing Diego Llorente is also absent.

Leeds have Illan Meslier between the sticks, while Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas operate as full-backs. Liam Cooper and Robin Koch slot in as central defenders.

Kalvin Phillips is in midfield, along with Mateusz Klich, while Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and Tyler Roberts play. Patrick Bamford is the lone striker.

Bielsa has options on the bench if he wants to shake things up, including Rodrigo and Ian Poveda.

Leeds United Team vs Sheffield United

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Roberts, Costa, Bamford

Substitutes: Caprile, Alioski, Struijk, Davis, Shackleton, Poveda, Rodrigo