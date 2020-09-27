Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are showing interest in Tottenham Hotspur target Arkadiusz Milik, but are likely to be left disappointed.

Milik is expected to move on from Napoli before the transfer window closes as he is keen to leave and has entered the final year of his contract.

Moves to Juventus and Roma did not materialise for Milik and Tottenham have been exploring a deal to take him to north London.

Tottenham would like to sign Milik on loan with a right to buy, according to Italian broadcaster Canale 21, but Napoli would want an obligation to buy inserting into the agreement.

Now Bundesliga sides Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig have come forward for the Poland international.

However, it is claimed that Milik does not want to play in the Bundesliga.

The race for the striker’s services looks set to heat up as the deadline of 5th October draws ever closer.

To move away from Napoli on loan, Milik would first need to put pen to paper to a contract extension at Napoli.