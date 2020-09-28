Aston Villa could make a late move for Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster to avoid becoming embroiled in an auction for the 20-year-old, despite having backed off in the chase.

Liverpool are willing to sell Brewster to bring in funds, and want to achieve the best price, while also including a buy-back clause in the agreement.

Crystal Palace and Sheffield United are battling for the striker’s signature, but Aston Villa could yet become involved.

Dean Smith’s men could launch a late raid for Brewster when the auction has finished and the purchase price has been established, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Aston Villa are admirers of Brewster’s talents, but have been keen to avoid being dragged into an auction and have cooled their interest.

They may have to agree to Liverpool’s demand for a buy-back clause if they are to sign Brewster.

The Reds want to hold a degree of control over the striker’s future and can achieve that by having a buy-back clause.

Brewster shone on loan in the Championship at Swansea City in the second half of last season, further enhancing his reputation as he grabbed eleven goals for the Welsh giants.