Burnley are not far off meeting Liverpool’s valuation of winger Harry Wilson, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Liverpool are prepared to let Wilson move on in the current transfer window following the player’s return to Anfield from his loan stint at Bournemouth last season.

Burnley are the Premier League side pushing hardest for Wilson, but they are reluctant to meet the £20m asking price Liverpool have slapped on his head.

Talks between the two clubs are continuing and it is claimed that their respective valuations are not now far apart.

Progress though is slow and it is unclear if the Clarets can get the capture of Wilson over the line.

The Wales international has been linked with a host of clubs over the course of the transfer window.

He is surplus to requirements at Anfield, despite impressing during his loan stint at Bournemouth last term.

Wilson made a total of 31 appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth last season, scoring goals against Aston Villa, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Brighton.

His seven strikes were not enough to help the Cherries avoid the drop though.