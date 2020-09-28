Leeds United have opened talks with Norwich City over a deal for Todd Cantwell but have other priorities before placing a formal bid for the midfielder, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Whites have added Rodrigo, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente to their squad, but are expected to do more business before the window slams shut next week.

Leeds are looking to sign a new midfielder before next week’s deadline and have been linked with a move for Norwich’s 22-year-old star Cantwell.

The Yorkshire-based club have opened talks with the Canaries over a deal for the young midfielder.

However, Leeds have other priorities before they go in with a formal offer for the England Under-21 international.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been linked with a move for Udinese’s Rodrigo de Paul as they look to add to their attacking midfield options.

While they have struggled to strike a deal with the Italians for the Argentine, Leeds could make a final push to land the midfield target.

With the transfer market open beyond next week’s deadline, it is possible that the Whites could turn to Cantwell if they fail to other targets in the position.