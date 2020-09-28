Roma have knocked back an offer from Tottenham Hotspur for defender Roger Ibanez.

Tottenham are keen to land a centre-back before the transfer window closes and have been working on a deal for Inter’s Milan Skriniar.

They are not keen to meet Inter’s asking price though, while a proposed alternative in the shape of Benfica’s Ruben Dias is set to join Manchester City.

Now it has emerged that Tottenham have tried for Ibanez and, according to Italian radio station Retesport, have slapped in a bid of €25m.

However, Roma were unmoved by the proposal from the Premier League side and knocked it back.

The Brazilian defender linked up with Roma from Atalanta, initially on loan, in the January transfer window earlier this year.

Ibanez is highly rated by the Giallorossi and they are not keen to lose him.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham will go back in with another offer for the 21-year-old before the transfer window shuts next week.