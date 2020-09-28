Tottenham Hotspur are mulling a swoop for Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, according to Sky Sports.

Rudiger’s representatives are looking for a solution for him to leave Chelsea before the transfer window closes next week.

The Germany international is not prepared to stay at Stamford Bridge after falling down the pecking order and several clubs have been linked with wanting to sign him.

Tottenham are now considering a swoop to land Rudiger as they hunt another centre-back to put at Jose Mourinho’s disposal.

It is claimed Rudiger would potentially accept a loan move away from Chelsea as he prioritises playing time ahead of Euro 2021 next summer.

Chelsea though are rated as unlikely to let Rudiger complete a loan move to Premier League rivals in the shape of Spurs.

The Blues signed Rudiger from Italian giants Roma in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £29m.

He has won the FA Cup and the Europa League since joining the Blues.