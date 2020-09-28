Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth is keen to move to Valencia and the Spanish side are working on potentially signing him before the transfer window shuts.

Javi Gracia has made clear to Valencia his desire for another centre-back and Foyth, along with Juventus star Daniele Rugani, is in the club’s sights.

Valencia are in talks with both Juventus and Tottenham as they look to snap up one of the two on loan and, according to Spanish radio station COPE, both players want the move.

Foyth is attracted by the idea of joining Valencia, but though his wages are affordable for the Spanish side, Tottenham’s financial demands could be an issue; Spurs want a loan fee.

Rugani’s salary is a problem for Valencia, however it is claimed the Italian could take a wage cut because he is so desperate to play.

The Juventus star is keen to make sure he is playing ahead of Euro 2021 next summer.

Valencia are now working to try to make sure either Foyth or Rugani arrives before the transfer window closes on 5th October.

Both Foyth and Rugani are now waiting to see how the talks progress as deadline day looms.