Tottenham Hotspur have made no contact with Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke over taking him to north London in the final week of the transfer window.

Jose Mourinho wants to add one more striker to his team who will be an able back-up to Tottenham captain Harry Kane in the Spurs squad.

The north London club are in talks with Napoli over signing Arkadiusz Milik but the striker is circumspect about being the back-up to Kane at Tottenham.

Spurs are also yet to meet his wage demands and it has been claimed that Tottenham are now considering a cut-price deal to sign Benteke from Crystal Palace.

But according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, there has been no contact between Sours and the Palace striker over a move.

Benteke has fallen down the pecking order Crystal Palace and he is in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park.

Tottenham did try to sign him in 2013 when Benteke slapped a transfer request with Aston Villa in order to try and force his way out on deadline day.

But it is unclear whether Tottenham are interested in a striker who has scored three Premier League goals in the last two seasons.