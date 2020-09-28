West Ham United have put in an offer to land Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic and are hoping to push through a deal.

David Moyes wants to add to his central defensive options before the transfer window closes, but has been left frustrated in his pursuits of Burnley’s James Tarkowski and Saint-Etienne’s Wesley Fofana.

He has now switched his attention to Serie A and is looking to land Napoli’s Maksimovic.

West Ham have put in a bid for Maksimovic, according to Sky Italia, and it is claimed that an agreement between the Premier League side and Napoli could be found.

The Hammers are in contact with Napoli and are working to secure Maksimovic’s signature.

Maksimovic, 28, has been linked with a potential exit from Napoli in the ongoing transfer window and England could be his destination.

The Serbia international has been on the books at Napoli since joining from Torino in 2016.

Fulham are also claimed to have enquired about Maksimovic’s situation at Napoli and could yet rival West Ham.