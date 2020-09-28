Zenit St Petersburg have gone in with a new bid for Leeds United target Rodrigo de Paul, but it is unlikely to be accepted by Udinese.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is a huge admirer of his countryman De Paul, who plies his trade in Italy with Serie A club Udinese.

The Whites have been in talks with Udinese to reach an agreement, but are unwilling to meet the Italian side’s €40m valuation of De Paul.

Zenit are also keen and after offering under €30m, they are now proposing €30m for De Paul, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

With Udinese sticking to their price tag of €40m for De Paul, it is rated as unlikely that Zenit will see their proposal accepted.

All eyes will be on whether Udinese rethink their asking price as the transfer deadline looms and De Paul is still on the books.

De Paul’s agent told Inside Futbol recently that a move away from Udinese is a possibility for his client.

However, Leeds are yet to make a concrete offer for the Argentine.

Roma have also been linked with De Paul.