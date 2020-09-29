Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has spoken to Antonio Rudiger several times over signing him before the transfer window closes and is pushing the French champions to land the Chelsea defender.

Rudiger is pushing to leave Chelsea after effectively becoming the fifth choice centre-back in Frank Lampard’s squad and has not played for the Blues this season.

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Rudiger, as are several other sides, but PSG are also a potential destination for the Germany centre-back.

And according to French radio station RMC, Tuchel is pushing hard for PSG to land Rudiger before the transfer window closes next week.

The PSG coach is a fan of his compatriot and has spoken to the defender several times on the phone in recent days to stress his interest.

Rudiger appreciates the fact that the PSG coach is keen to sign him and may be in favour of heading to France.

But negotiations between the two clubs are likely to be tricky as Chelsea want to sell him and for the moment PSG are only considering a loan move.

The French champions are hopeful that Chelsea will agree to loan him out as Lampard and and Rudiger have agreed on the need for a move.