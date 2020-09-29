Aston Villa are likely to need to convince top midfield target Ross Barkley to join on loan as he has been keen to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea are looking to offload a number of fringe players before Monday’s transfer deadline and the former Everton man could be one of the stars to head out.

The London-based club are said to be willing to listen to offers for Barkley, who has attracted interest from clubs, including Aston Villa.

However, the 26-year-old is willing to stay put at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place in Lampard’s team, casting doubt over a possible transfer.

As such Aston Villa are likely to need to work hard to convince Barkley to move to Villa Park.

Dean Smith’s side are hopeful of getting a loan deal over the line for the England international before the transfer window closes.

It remains to be seen if Barkley will be tempted by the offer placed by the Villans on his table, with the player having more chances of first-team playing time at Villa Park.

Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek is another option for Aston Villa, who are looking to bolster their midfield, but they can only sign one of the two Blues stars.