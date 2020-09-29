Gaetano Berardi is expected to put pen to paper to a new contract with Leeds United despite being sidelined with a long term injury.

The former Sampdoria defender suffered a cruciate ligament injury against Derby County late last season, ruling him out of action for up to nine months.

Berardi is out of contract at Leeds and the jury has been out on whether the club would offer him a new deal given his injury.

However, according to The Athletic, the 32-year-old is expected to put pen to paper to a new contract which will see him through the season.

He is a popular figure at the club and has won the admiration of Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine tactician is keen to see Berardi looked after and the Swiss will be on the books at the club throughout the season.

He joined Leeds from Sampdoria in 2014 and quickly became a fan favourite due to his committed displays in a white shirt.

If Berardi can defy expectations around his recovery time, he could yet feature for Leeds in the Premier League this term.