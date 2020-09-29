Bayern Munich have given midfielder Michael Cuisance the green light to leave the club as talks with Leeds United enter a crucial phase.

The Yorkshire-based club have been working to bring a new midfielder before the transfer window slams shut next week and have been credited with an interest in a number of players.

Leeds have been holding talks with Bayern Munich in an effort to land Cuisance, who is also wanted by several other sides, including Nice.

The two clubs are in advanced talks and, according to German daily Bild, Bayern Munich have given Cuisance permission to leave.

Bayern Munich are now in a decisive phase of negotiations with Leeds about the sale of the midfielder to the Whites.

Leeds will be keen to wrap the deal up quickly with other clubs also firm fans of Cuisance.

Marcelo Bielsa recently suggested the possibility of two more players joining his squad before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Cuisance is keen to play regular first team football this season and Bayern Munich have been unable to make guarantees over minutes on the pitch to him.