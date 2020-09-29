Manchester United are making steady progress towards agreeing on a fee with FC Porto for the signature of Alex Telles, according to the BBC.

The 27-year-old full-back has emerged as the player Manchester United want to compete for a place in the team with Luke Shaw.

They have an agreement over a contract in place with Telles and his representatives and they have been locked in negotiations with Porto over the last few days.

Manchester United have made it clear that they will not meet Porto’s asking price of £18m for a player who would be free to sign a pre-contract with a club in January.

The Premier League giants are said to have offered £12m and it seems their bargaining tactics could pay off soon.

It has been claimed that Manchester United are closing in on agreeing on a fee with Porto to take Telles to Old Trafford before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Brazilian has made it clear to Porto that he wants the move and has been pushing the club to work out an agreement with the Premier League.

Porto do not want to lose the player on a free transfer next year and are now working towards ratifying his sale in the next few days.

Telles’ attacking numbers have attracted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who wants his full-backs to contribute more in terms of goals and assists.