Manchester United have denied putting in an offer for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to the Daily Mirror.

Sancho continues to remain Manchester United’s top target, but the speculation over the winger joining the Red Devils has turned into a full-blown saga.

They have an agreement in place with the winger over a move, but negotiations with Dortmund have been fraught due to their €120m asking price.

It has been claimed that Dortmund rejected a €100m bid from Manchester United for Sancho on Tuesday and that could be the end of the saga for now.

But Manchester United have denied having made a proposal for Sancho.

The Premier League giants are expected to table a bid for Sancho before Monday’s deadline and are still hopeful that a deal can be done.

But Manchester United have rubbished reports that they offered €100m to Dortmund on Tuesday.

Dortmund have insisted that Sancho will not leave the club after a deadline they imposed on Manchester United was not met.