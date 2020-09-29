Sancho continues to remain Manchester United’s top target, but the speculation over the winger joining the Red Devils has turned into a full-blown saga.
They have an agreement in place with the winger over a move, but negotiations with Dortmund have been fraught due to their €120m asking price.
It has been claimed that Dortmund rejected a €100m bid from Manchester United for Sancho on Tuesday and that could be the end of the saga for now.
But Manchester United have denied having made a proposal for Sancho.
The Premier League giants are expected to table a bid for Sancho before Monday’s deadline and are still hopeful that a deal can be done.
But Manchester United have rubbished reports that they offered €100m to Dortmund on Tuesday.
Dortmund have insisted that Sancho will not leave the club after a deadline they imposed on Manchester United was not met.