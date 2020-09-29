Roger Ibanez’s agent is due to be in Italy on Wednesday as transfer talk surrounding the Roma defender, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, heats up.

Tottenham are looking to bring in a new central defender before the transfer window slams shut on next Monday and have been linked with a number of players.

It was claimed on Monday that the north London club made an attempt to sign Roma’s 21-year-old Brazilian defender Ibanez by slapping in a bid of €25m.

However, Tottenham’s offer was not enough to turn the Italian top-flight side’s head, with the bid being immediately turned down.

While it remains to be seen if Spurs will return to the negotiating table with an improved offer, Ibanez’s agent is scheduled to be in Italy on Wednesday, according to Italian outlet LAROMA24.IT.

Whether the Brazilian’s representative is travelling to the country to discuss a possible transfer for the player remains to be seen..

Tottenham’s league rivals Leicester have also been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old.

The Foxes, who are on the hunt for a new defender, are claimed to have had an offer turned down for Ibanez as well.