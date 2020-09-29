SC Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman is open to a Premier League switch amidst interest from Southampton in the final stretch of the transfer window.

Southampton sold Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the transfer window and are yet to bring in a proper replacement for him.

Ralph Hasenhuttl wants to sign a defensive midfielder for his squad before the window slams shut on Monday and the club are working fulfil the manager’s wishes.

It has been claimed that the Saints have shown serious interest in Heerenveen’s 21-year-old defensive midfielder Veerman and are considering taking him to England.

And according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the midfielder is also open to a move to the Premier League at a late stage of the window.

The Dutchman has impressed in the Eredivisie and has been on the radar of several clubs in the ongoing transfer window.

Amidst interest from Southampton, Veerman is claimed to be prepared to make the step up and play in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Southampton come up with an offer that can convince Heerenveen to sell the midfielder in the coming days.