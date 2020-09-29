Juan Foyth’s agent has offered the defender to three La Liga clubs as he looks to move his client out of Tottenham Hotspur in the final week of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old centre-back has not caught the fancy of Jose Mourinho at Tottenham and he is prepared to move on to play more football.

With Tottenham trying to sign a centre-back, the Argentine is expected to fall further down the pecking order if he stays and his agent is now scrambling to find a new club with just days left in the window.

He has been linked with a move to Fulham and it has been claimed that his agent has sounded out clubs in Spain as well.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Argentine’s representative has shopped around in Spain for a club who could sign Foyth, with three teams getting a call from him.

Valencia, Villarreal and Real Sociedad have been offered a chance to sign the 22-year-old defender.

The three clubs are considering whether to make a move for him in the final days of the transfer window.

Tottenham want to move him on for the funds he will generate and the player wants to leave as he has no future at the club under Mourinho.

He could leave on loan, but Spurs would want a loan fee.