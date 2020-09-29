West Ham United have stepped up their interest in FC Rostov centre-back Dennis Hadzikadunic, it has been claimed.

Hammers boss David Moyes is keen to bolster his backline before the current transfer window closes.

The London club have so far failed to land top target James Tarkowski with Burnley knocking back multiple offers for the Englishman.

Moyes has also been left frustrated in his pursuit of Saint-Etienne starlet Wesley Fofana, but the Hammers are in talks with Italian giants Napoli for their defender Nikola Maksimovic.

They are working on multiple fronts though to try to land a defender and are also making efforts towards former Malmo man Hadzikadunic.

According to Norwegian journalist Jonas Giaever, West Ham have now stepped up their interest in the 22-year-old.

Rostov are claimed to be willing to part ways with player for a fee in the region of €5m.

The 22-year-old made 19 appearances for FC Rostov in all competitions last season and has played in all but one of the Russian outfit’s league games in the current campaign.