West Ham United are showing interest in Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic, but could need to pay as much as €40m to sign him.

The Hammers are looking at a number of options as they bid to make sure the transfer deadline does not pass without a centre-back having been brought to the London Stadium.

They are interested in Napoli’s Nikola Maksimovic and now have Fiorentina’s Milenkovic on their radar, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

It is claimed that West Ham could put in a bid of €30m in an effort to snap up the defender, but Fiorentina want to receive €40m.

Fiorentina signed the 22-year-old from Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade in 2017 and cost the Italian side around €5m to snap up.

Milenkovic is a key man at Fiorentina and turned out in all but one of his side’s 38 Serie A games last season, picking up nine yellow cards along the way.

He has already turned out for Fiorentina in the new Serie A campaign, but could be on the move to England before the window shuts.

Milenkovic has been capped 20 times for Serbia, despite being just 22 years old.