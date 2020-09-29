France Under-21 international Rayan Ait-Nouri is rated as unlikely to join Wolves in the final week of the transfer window.

Super agent Jorge Mendes has been in talks with several clubs over the summer to find a new destination for the 19-year-old left-back.

The player and his entourage met Manchester United and Manchester City in the summer, and several other Premier League clubs were also sounded out.

Mendes’ association meant the young full-back was also linked with a move to Wolves in the ongoing transfer window.

The Premier League club did show an interest in him, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Wolves are unlikely to get their hands on him.

They have other priorities in the market and Ait-Nouri is not the player the club are considering signing at the moment.

The left-back is claimed to be on his way to Spain, where he also has significant interest.

Valencia, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been linked with a move for Ait-Nouri but all of them are grappling with financial difficulties at the moment.

Angers are resigned to losing the player in the final week of the transfer window if an acceptable bid arrives.