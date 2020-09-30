Celtic have made an approach for Tottenham Hotspur defender Ryan Sessegnon, but the finances of a deal are an issue, according to Sky Sports News.

Bhoys boss Neil Lennon wants to make additions to his squad before the transfer window slams shut and a left-back is a priority for the Scottish champions.

Tottenham are willing to let Sessegnon leave on loan before the window closes and want him to be developed as a left-back during his stint away.

Sessegnon has a number of sides, including Premier League clubs, that want to loan him for the season and competition for his signature is fierce.

Celtic are keen and made an approach to sign him, but it is claimed that the finances of the deal have proven to be an issue.

The Bhoys may have to push the boat out financially if they want to take Sessegnon to Celtic Park before the window slams shut.

Tottenham currently have Ben Davies and new signing Sergio Reguilon as their left-back options and are keen for Sessegnon to be playing on a regular basis.

The north London club view Sessegnon as their future at left-back and any club that lands him on loan will have to agree to play him in the position, despite the fact he can also be deployed further up the left flank.