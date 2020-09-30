Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is pleased with Spurs’ efforts to bring in a new striker before the transfer window closes and is optimistic the club will succeed in doing so.

The north London club are looking to sign a new number 9 to provide cover for skipper Harry Kane before next Monday’s transfer deadline.

Tottenham are currently being linked with a number of centre-forwards, including Arkadiusz Milik of Italian Serie A club Napoli.

Mourinho is pleased with the club’s efforts to add to their strike force before the transfer window closes and is optimistic that they will succeed in doing so.

Spurs are claimed to be closing in on the capture of a striker, but the 57-year-old is also prepared to cope without one if they fail to do so.

“I am optimistic but more than that I like the feeling that we’re trying everything to do it“, Mourinho told a press conference.

“My club and structure are trying everything to do it.

“If we succeed, great, I believe so and if we don’t, that’s football.“

The clock is ticking on the transfer window and Tottenham will need to move quickly in an effort to push a deal over the line.