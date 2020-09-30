Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is not willing to be drawn on claims of his side having made a bid for Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey, but has lauded the 22-year-old.

The Toffees want to sign a new centre-back before the transfer window closes and Norwich man Godfrey is a target for the club.

They are claimed to have put in an offer of an initial £20m, plus £5m in add-ons to Norwich, in an effort to take the player to Goodison Park.

Ancelotti though is not willing to be drawn on the prospect of signing Godfrey, though he readily admits Everton do want a central defender to arrive and does rate the player.

“I said in the past. We are looking for a centre-back because we are short”, Ancelotti told a press conference.

“He is a really good centre-back, but in this moment he plays for Norwich”, he added.

Norwich have been tipped to knock back Everton’s offer for Godfrey as they value the defender at a higher amount than the Toffees have put on the table.

Godfrey, 22, caught the eye for Norwich last season in the Premier League even though he could not help the Canaries to stay in the top flight.

The centre-back has been capped by England up to Under-21 level.