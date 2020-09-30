Gary Neville has lambasted Manchester United’s lethargy in the transfer window and insisted that they must sign three players before Monday’s deadline.

Donny van de Beek is the only signing Manchester United have made so far and the club have struggled to get deals over the line for a number of players.

Jadon Sancho has continued to remain a Borussia Dortmund player and Manchester United are haggling over a fee with FC Porto for the signature of left-back Alex Telles.

There are no certainties on whether they will sign a centre-back, but they are in the market for a striker, with Luka Jovic and Edinson Cavani on their radar.

Compared to teams such as Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, the Red Devils have struggled to bring in players and Neville feels the current window is the easiest window to get deals over the lines in.

He wants more three players added to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad before Monday’s deadline and urged the club to get a move on in the negotiations.

Neville took to Twitter and wrote: “It’s appalling that in this market which is probably the easiest in Premier League history to get transfers done that United haven’t done more yet!

“They must get Ole a CB, LB and Forward pre-deadline!

“The others are managing to get things over the line why not United!”

Manchester United could well be one of the busier clubs in the final five days of the transfer window.