Manchester United have rubbished rumours that they are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Premier League giants are expected to be one of the busier clubs in the final five days of the transfer and are aiming to sign three players before Monday’s deadline.

Manchester United are working on deals to sign a winger, a left-back and a striker in the next few days, but there are claims in Germany that they are interested in Maitland-Niles.

It was suggested that the club are in advanced negotiations to sign the Arsenal midfielder and the deal was almost done.

But the speculation has been played down and Manchester United have no interest in securing the Arsenal star.

Maitland-Niles is not a Manchester United target and they have other priorities in the market in the last few days of the window.

The player could be keen on a move away from Arsenal as he wants to play as a central midfielder week-in-week-out, which is not possible at the Emirates.

While he could still leave in the coming days, he will not be heading to Old Trafford.