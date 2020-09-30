Leeds United talent Bryce Hosannah, who has joined Bradford City on loan, has expressed his strong belief that Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has hugely strengthened the Under-23s squad.

The Premier League new boys have significantly enriched their youth ranks in the current transfer window by signing highly rated youngsters Sam Greenwood, Crysencio Summerville, Charlie Allen, Cody Drameh, Joe Gelhardt and Dani van den Heuvel.

Bielsa is known to reward young players that show potential and ambition to improve at Elland Road with chances in the first team and since the Argentine took over the reins at the Yorkshire outfit, the club have given ample importance to developing their youth team set-up.

Hosannah believes the arrival of Bielsa is a key factor by which the roots of the Yorkshire giants have grown stronger through the years, with the Argentine also imparting his style and wisdom to the younger players at Leeds.

The 21-year-old added that the summer additions to the youth set-up have increased the competitive mentality with in the club, raising the standard of the game.

Asked how competitive are the Leeds Under-23s team set-up with the influx of new signings, Hosannah told BBC Radio Leeds: “Yes, very competitive, I think.

“If you look at the 23s team over the last few years since Bielsa has come, he has only tried to strengthen it.

“Because the competition that the first team need to have in training comes from us during the week.

“So, we need to be strong to push them to be able to perform at the levels they do in the weekend.”

Hosannah has moved to League Two side Bradford City on a season-long loan deal on Tuesday in a bid to gain first team exposure.