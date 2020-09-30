Arsenal have been approached by Ligue 1 club Marseille to enquire about a loan deal for out-of-favour midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has been the subject of speculation throughout the transfer window with Arsenal looking to offload him.

The transfer window has entered its final lap, with Monday’s deadline fast approaching, and Guendouzi is still at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are still looking to offload unwanted players, including the likes of the Frenchman, Sokratis and Lucas Torreira, and hope they get suitable offers for them before the window slams shut.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Ligue 1 club Marseille recently approached the north London club to enquire about a loan move for Guendouzi.

The French top-flight club have also touched base with the youngster’s entourage to express their interest in taking him back to his home country.

However, it remains to be seen if Arsenal would be willing to accept a loan move for Guendouzi, who they could prefer to sell on a permanent basis to generate funds to land their targets.

Marseille were interested in signing Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich, but have been forced to consider other options, with the midfielder set to join Leeds United.