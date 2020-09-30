Leeds United-bound midfielder Michael Cuisance has turned down another Premier League side in favour of a switch to Elland Road, according to Sky Italia’s Fabrizio Romano.

The Whites are set to take their transfer spending for the window to £80m with the imminent arrival of Cuisance from Bayern Munich.

Leeds have agreed to pay a fee of £20m to Bayern Munich and the German champions are happy to bank the cash for a fringe player, while they will still hold a buy-back clause.

Cuisance has undergone his medical and has even signed a five-year contract with Leeds and the announcement of his signing his imminent.

However, Leeds were not the only Premier League club who showed an interest in the 20-year-old midfielder in the ongoing transfer window

Cuisance received an offer from an unnamed English top flight side but he made the decision to join Leeds.

The Frenchman believes he is going to get more opportunities at Leeds and the presence of Marcelo Bielsa also played a key role in his decision to move to Elland Road.

Bayern Munich will be able to re-sign Cuisance in the future if he kicks on with his development at Leeds and are likely to monitor him closely.