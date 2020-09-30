Napoli are expected to sell Nikola Maksimovic, who is wanted by West Ham United, before the transfer window closes, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Serbia international has entered the final year of his contract with Serie A side Napoli and the Italian giants are prepared to let him go.

West Ham have made an approach and are said to be readying an offer to acquire Maskimovic before the window closes.

And according to Italian daily Il Mattino, the 28-year-old defender is expected to move away from Napoli before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Napoli star man Kalidou Koulibaly is likely to stay at the Naples-based club after Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain refused to meet the Serie A side’s demands for the player.

And the Senegal international staying put at Napoli leaves the door open for Maksimovic to move away from the club before the transfer window slams shut.

West Ham are looking to bring in a new centre-back before the end of the window and could push for the Serbian, who has just one more year remaining on his contract with Napoli.

Napoli could look to land Arsenal’s Sokratis if Maksimovic does go.

The Irons have also been linked with a host of other centre-backs, including Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic.