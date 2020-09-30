Newcastle United are set to add Peruvian midfielder Rodrigo Vilca to their Under-23s side and could send the youngster on loan to a European club in January, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League side have reached an agreement with Peruvian club Deportivo Municipal over a deal for the 21-year-old.

Vilca, who is predominantly an attacking midfielder, is scheduled to travel to Tyneside for a medical on Thursday to complete his switch to the Magpies.

The Peruvian is expected to initially link up with Chris Hogg’s Under-23s side upon joining Newcastle.

Vilca will be assessed at St James’ Park before potentially going away on loan to a European club in the January transfer window, which will be just 12 weeks away when the current window closes.

It remains to be seen if the Magpies have a destination in mind should they decide to send him out on a loan deal.

However, Newcastle will be keen to see their latest youth acquisition gain first-team playing time as they look to turn him into senior squad material.

The capture of Vilca from Deportivo Municipal is set to cost Newcastle a fee of £250,000 and they will hope it proves to be a smart investment.