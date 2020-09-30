Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele continues to remain plan B for Manchester United as they are still to give up on their pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

It has emerged that Manchester United are in talks with Barcelona for the signature of Dembele on a season-long loan deal.

The Frenchman does not want to leave Barcelona and Manchester United have some work to do to convince him to consider a switch to Old Trafford in the final days of the transfer window.

Manchester United want a winger in their squad before the window closes next Monday and have been left frustrated by Dortmund’s refusal to drop their €120m asking price for Sancho.

But according to Norwegian daily Dagbladet, Dembele remains the plan B for Manchester United and he is still not their priority target.

Manchester United still want Sancho and have not given up on their hopes of landing the 20-year-old winger before Monday’s transfer deadline.

But the club are putting in contingency plans in place should they fail to sign the Dortmund winger in the coming days.

They are trying to line up a deal to sign Dembele on loan as the alternative route to bring in a winger.