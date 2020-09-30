West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell has admitted that competing against Wolves star Adama Traore physically is impossible, but feels the Hammers did brilliantly to stop him from causing trouble.

The London-based club registered their first league win of the season against Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves on Sunday, beating them 4-0 at home.

As the Irons claimed a dominant victory over the visitors, Cresswell, who was fielded as a left-sided centre-back, and left wing-back Arthur Masuaku were handed the task of stopping Wolves’ pacey winger Traore.

The Spaniard, with his pace and strength, has built a reputation for being a tough player to defend against, but the duo of Cresswell and Masuaku managed to keep him largely silent during the 62 minutes he was on the pitch, after which he was taken off.

Cresswell has admitted that stopping Traore physically is an impossible task, but feels West Ham, and Masuaku in particular, did well to keep the Wolves man at bay, having prepared to stop him beforehand.

“Me and Arthur were laughing about it because you know exactly what you’re going to get with him!“, Cresswell told West Ham TV.

“We worked on a few shapes and scenarios that we thought would come up and I thought Arthur was absolutely brilliant with and without the ball.

“Defensively, sometimes it’s physically impossible to stop him, but I thought we did brilliant against him on the night.”

West Ham crashed out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night after suffering a 4-1 defeat away at Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.