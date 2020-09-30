Steven Gerrard has admitted that whether Rangers can beat Galatasaray in the Europa League is likely to have an impact on what the club can do in the final stretch of the transfer window.

Gerrard has significantly revamped Rangers with no fewer than five summer signings, but is still keeping an eye on the transfer window to further bolster his squad.

The Ibrox side have begun the current season on a positive note as they are on top of the Scottish Premiership table and have also won both of their Europa League qualifiers so far, outscoring the opposition.

However, Gerrard admitted that the Gers’ transfer plans could hinge upon his team qualifying for the Europa League with the Scottish giants set to square off against Turkish giants Galatasaray at home on Thursday.

The Rangers manager stressed that he has already telegraphed to the Gers powerbrokers what the club needs from the transfer talent pool to leap to the next level and keep moving forward.

“I think I’ve made it pretty clear what I feel we need”, Gerrard told a press conference.

“But I also respect the board’s position in the current climate and the situation that we’re in.

“I do think that depending on whether we qualify or not would depend on what we try and do in the final days.

“But I think that’s a question for people who are above me at the club

“I’ve made it pretty clear what I feel we need to keep moving forward, to make sure that we don’t stand still.”

The current transfer window slams shut on Monday, but Rangers could continue their pursuit to bring more talents to Ibrox with the January window only 12 weeks away.