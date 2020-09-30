Tottenham Hotspur have failed with an approach for Bundesliga striker Lucas Alario as Bayer Leverkusen will not let him go.

Jose Mourinho is hunting for a new striker to add to his squad as he looks to make sure he has enough cover for Harry Kane for the rest of the season.

Tottenham have been linked with a number of strikers in the transfer window, including Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik and Wolfsburg’s Wout Weghorst.

It has now emerged they have approached Leverkusen for striker Alario, but the Bundesliga side rebuffed Spurs, according to German daily Bild.

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has been clear with Tottenham over not letting Alario go.

Tottenham will now have to strike the 27-year-old’s name off their list of potential centre-forward candidates and continue their search elsewhere.

The clock is now ticking down on the transfer window and Tottenham will need to act quickly if they are to push a new signing over the line.

Mourinho has a specific profile in mind for his new striker and Tottenham could be fishing in a small pond.