Tottenham Hotspur are still in pole position to sign Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik despite Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain emerging as options for the Poland international.

Having entered the final year of his contract with Napoli, Milik has been linked with a move away from the Serie A side in the current transfer window, with several clubs interested.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham have been working to sign the Poland international on a loan deal, while league rivals Everton are plotting a move for the player.

And according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Tottenham at present remain in pole position.

Atletico Madrid and PSG have also emerged as potential destinations for Milik.

The north London outfit could face their stiffest competition from league rivals Everton, however.

Inside Futbol revealed on Tuesday that the Toffees are prepared to pay €18m plus bonuses to sign Milik from Napoli before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Tottenham could also formalise their interest in the Poland international soon.