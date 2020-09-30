Tottenham Hotspur are working on a deal to sign Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius on loan with an option to buy, according to football.london.

Jose Mourinho wants to sign a striker as a back-up to Harry Kane in the ongoing transfer window and the club have been working on a number of options.

Several players were sounded out across Europe and Mourinho has made it clear that he wants a new striker in the squad before Monday’s deadline passes.

It emerged on Wednesday that the club are indeed close to agreeing on a deal to sign a striker in the final days of the window.

And it has been claimed that the club are working to sign Benfica’s 25-year-old striker Vinicius in the final five days of the transfer period.

Tottenham are in talks with Benfica to sign the striker on a loan deal with an option buy for a fee of £36.3m at the end of the season.

The north London club initially wanted to sign Vinicius earlier in the window but Benfica’s demands forced them to back away.

However, the Portuguese’s side exit from the Champions League has helped Tottenham in their pursuit of the striker.

The Brazilian scored 24 goals and registered 13 assists in all competitions for Benfica last season.