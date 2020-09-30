West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell is keen to help the Hammers win their EFL Cup tie against league rivals Everton and progress into the quarter-final of the tournament.

David Moyes’ men claimed their first Premier League win of the season with a thumping 4-0 victory over Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves on Sunday.

The Irons are now set to lock horns with in-form league rivals Everton at Goodison Park tonight, with a place in the EFL Cup quarter-final up for grabs.

Cresswell, who joined West Ham in 2014, admits that the club have not gone beyond the quarter-final of a cup competition during his time at the London outfit and is keen to enjoy a good cup run.

The Liverpool-born left-back is now aware of the two managers’ plans for the game, but is desperate to beat Everton and progress into the final eight of the EFL Cup.

“It is a big game“, Cresswell said on West Ham TV.

“In my time since I’ve been at West Ham, over the last six years, the nearest we’ve got to a final is the quarters.

“So it would be good to have a good cup run.

“We know how tough it’ll be against Everton and whether both managers will change it up or not, we don’t know, but certainly from our point of view we want to go as far as we can.”

Tottenham have already booked a place in the final eight of the EFL Cup after beating Chelsea on penalties and West Ham are likely to be joined by more league rivals should they manage to get past Carlo Ancelotti’s Toffees tonight.